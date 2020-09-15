Iowa City extends mask mandate to November 13

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - Iowa City extended its mask mandate to November 13.

There are also new fines to encourage people to follow the mandate.

It’s been in place since July, and now comes with a higher cost for anyone cited.

The city says a first offense will cost $105 dollars and a second offense is $855 dollars.

Still, Mayor Bruce Teague says citations are a last resort, and the main goal is education.

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.