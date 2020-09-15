Governor’s office says it is negotiating a new extension for its' Test Iowa program

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A spokesperson for the Governor’s office said it is currently renegotiating to acquire more Covid-19 tests from the corporations running it’s Test Iowa program.

The program, which was created through a $26 million no-bid contract, has tested around 233,056 Iowans for Covid-19. The data, which I9 received through a public records request shows the state has used less than half of the testing kits in its first contract with the Utah based health company Nomi Health.

I9 also received the number of tests performed at each of the state’s drive-thru tests. You can compare tests performed in each county by entering the county in the graphic below

Pat Garrett, who is a spokesperson for the Governor’s Office, called the program a success because it allowed the state to acquire a large number of tests and personal protective equipment when tests and PPE were on backorder.

“Test Iowa has also given us the ability to rapidly deploy test kits and test sites to support key sectors of our essential workforce, nursing homes and other long term care facilities, as well as college campuses as students, head back to school," he said. "Test Iowa continues to be a success, and the governor is currently reviewing her options as we continue to expand testing capacity.”

