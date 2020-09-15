Governor Reynolds: Bars can reopen in Linn, Black Hawk, Dallas and Polk counties Wednesday

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Governor Kim Reynolds has signed a new proclamation allowing bars, taverns, wineries, breweries, distilleries, and night clubs to reopen in Linn, Black Hawk, Dallas, and Polk counties beginning at 5 p.m. Wednesday. Those establishments in Johnson and Story counties remain closed until 11:59 p.m. Sunday, September 20.

The new proclamation also allows restaurants in those four counties to serve alcohol past 10 p.m., something not allowed under the previous proclamation. Restaurants in Johnson and Story counties are still prohibited from selling alcohol past 10 p.m. until 11:59 p.m. on Sunday, September 20.

Governor Reynolds issued a proclamation on August 21, 2020 closing and restricting establishments selling alcohol in those six counties after a spike in new cases of COVID-19 in those counties. In the weeks following the proclamation, the Iowa Department of Public Health has reported seeing a decline in new cases of COVID-19 in those counties.

According to the state’s Coronavirus webpage, Linn County has an 8.1% positivity rate over the last 14 days. Black Hawk is at 7.9%, Polk at 7.3%. and Dallas is at 6.6%. Johnson and Story counties remain in double-digits at 11.5% and 12.2% respectively.

