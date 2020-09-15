Fall Taste of the (Iowa State) Fair coming

DES MOINES, Iowa (KYOU) - The Iowa State Fair didn’t happen this year. But you don’t have to miss out on the great fair food.

The Fall Taste of the Fair events are slated for September 25-27, October 2-4, and October 9-11 on the Grand Concourse on the Iowa State Fairgrounds.

Each weekend, roughly 20-25 vendors will be spaced out along the Grand Concourse on the Fairgrounds for walk-up orders.

You can choose to enjoy the foods at a safe distance or take them home. Masks are encouraged and hand sanitizer will be available. Please obey social distancing markers.

Taste of the Fair, Week 1

Friday, September 25, 4 p.m.-8 p.m.

Saturday, September 26, 11 a.m.-8 p.m.

Sunday, September 27, 11 a.m.-6 p.m.

Taste of the Fair, Week 2

Friday, October 2, 4 p.m.-8 p.m.

Saturday, October 3, 11 a.m.-8 p.m.

Sunday, October 4, 11 a.m.-6 p.m.

Taste of the Fair, Week 3

Friday, October 9, 4 p.m.-8 p.m.

Saturday, October 10, 11 a.m.-8 p.m.

Sunday, October 11, 11 a.m.-6 p.m.

Find a place to park on the grounds and walk up and down the Grand Concourse to enjoy the last tastes and smells of your deep-fried, piled high, sweet or salty, on-a-stick, in-a-boat, or on-a-plate items.

No beer will be sold during the events. For safety and sanitization purposes, limited restrooms will be available behind the Service Center near the Administration Building.

Enter through the Grand Ave gate off East 30th or the University gate off East 33rd.

No parking is allowed on the Grand Concourse, but parking is available in the Elwell Family Food Center parking lot, behind the Varied Industries Building, in the North parking lot, or in the Midway/Thrill Ville area.

(See the list of vendors at www.iowastatefair.org or download the official Iowa State Fair App.)

