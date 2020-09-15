Fall activities in limbo as COVID-19 pandemic continues

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - Many summer and fall activities are canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

City leaders in Cascade debated Monday night whether or not they should have kids trick-or-treating this year.

Council members talked about their concern over an uptick in coronavirus cases in the area. However, they did not decide whether or not to hold trick-or-treating this year.

Council member Bill Hosch said, when deciding whether or not to hold trick-or-treating this year, safety is the top priority.

“We are basically trying to do this safely," Hosch said. "Obviously the safety of the children are at most consideration.”

Council members did not reach a decision Monday night. Most of them agreed it is still too early.

“Things may be getting a little calmer as far as the COVID situation, or they may be ramping up and that will have to do more with our decision," he commented.

Right now they are waiting for more directions from Dubuque County Public Health Department.

“We sure would like to safely have a trick or treat, but if that is not the situation, then we will have to take proper action,” Hosch said.

But, as cities start making decisions on trick-or-treating, people are still looking for some fun fall activities to do outside.

Steve Czypar owns Czypar’s Apple Orchard. He prides himself in showcasing fall, from apples, to pumpkins, to homemade caramel.

His business only opens three months a year, so the pandemic brings many unknowns.

“We do not know what to expect,” he said. “Who does right now during this? We are open, we are doing business as usual and as close to normal as we can.”

However, their first week of the season surprised him.

“We have experienced an uptick in business right now,” Czypar said. “I think people just want to get out and enjoy the outdoors.”

He said people are just looking for something normal.

“We are just trying to be as normal as we can this year with everything,” he mentioned. “They are just trying to get out and do something, so that is what we’re trying to do.”

