Disaster Recovery Center to open in Marshalltown Tuesday

MARSHALLTOWN, Iowa (KCRG) - A Disaster Recovery Center will open Tuesday in Marshalltown.

It will be located at 101 Iowa Avenue West, north of U.S. Highway 30.

The center will help derecho victims submit documents for their disaster assistance application.

The center will operate in a drive-thru style.

Applicants aren’t required to visit a center to submit documents to FEMA.

Documents can be mailed, faxed, or submitted online at DisasterAssistance.gov.

