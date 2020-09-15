Advertisement

Center Point Urbana senior doesn’t let the fact that he’s blind stop him from playing football

Published: Sep. 15, 2020 at 6:17 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CENTER POINT, Iowa (KCRG) - Never put limitations on your children. If they believe they can do something they will find away to get it done, no matter what kind of odds they face.

Center Point Urbana Senior James Peterson is legally blind but that doesn’t stop him from playing the game he loves.

James is the starting center for the Center Point Urbana Stormin Pointers.

“My parents felt very strongly about not telling me I couldn’t do things because they believed I could do it no matter what,” James said.

“He doesn’t look at his disability as a disability," CPU offensive line coach Kevin McCauley said. "He acts like he’s a normal high school student, and he’s out here to play. If you didn’t know he had a visual disability he wouldn’t know that when you watch the game.”

James was diagnosed with Stargardt disease when he was in the third grade.

“It’s a disease in the back of the retina actually,” James said. “It affects the macula. If I was standing 20 feet away from something and you were standing 400-500 feet away from it, you would be able to see that thing with as much clarity as I could from only 20 feet away.”

James said his central vision is actually worse than his peripheral vision, so he looks through the side of his eyes. But James has never used his lack of sight as an excuse on the football field or the classroom, where is ranked number one in his class with a perfect 4.0 GPA.

“I use a lot of different tools to help me out in school to see the things that I need to,” James said. “With things on the board, teachers can share their screens with me. It allows me to see what they are reading on the board. I also have a device that magnifies papers, so I can see what the paper says and write on it.”

It’s that high level of intelligence that also helps James on the football field.

It really helps that he’s smart because he knows every play to the “T,” coach McCauley said. “He knows exactly where to go regardless what defense comes out there, or if they shift at the last minute, he still knows what he supposed to do. He is just so disciplined and mechanical, it’s pretty amazing what he can do. His vision impairment doesn’t even seem like it’s an impairment on the field.”

Basically they just show me where I need to go and that’s where I go," James said. “When we do scout, they’ll show a play card, and I’ll just have the guy to my right or left tell me what I’m supposed to do and I will just do it.”

You would think safety would be a concern for James and his coaches, but it’s not.

“He has worked hard in the off-season, he’s always in the weight room regularly,” coach McCauley said. “And so we are really not concerned for her safety, because I think he makes up for it with his preparation and his intelligence of the game.”

James is a true inspiration to everyone around him.

“He is an inspiration, not just with kids with disabilities, but all of us,” CPU Head Coach Dan Burke said. “If we have anything that we’re kind of feeling sorry for ourselves about certain things or whatever, look at James, he’s overcome all these things, and he never complains. He’s always in a good mood. He is a role model to us all.”

“It makes me proud, to realize that I can be that to people.”

James will attend Iowa State next year and major in Computer Engineering.

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

Center Point Urbana senior doesn't let the fact that he's blind stop him from playing football

Updated: 1 hours ago
Center Urbana Senior James Peterson is legally blind but that doesn’t stop him from playing the game he loves.

Iowa

Iowa State cancels spring break among other spring 2021 schedule changes amid pandemic

Updated: 2 hours ago
Iowa State University announced it will be canceling spring break during the spring 2021 semester.

Cyclones

PHOTOS: Iowa State Cyclones host Louisiana-Lafayette in Week 1 of the NCAA College Football Season

Updated: 13 hours ago
The Iowa State Cyclones hosted Louisiana-Lafayette in Ames, Iowa, Saturday, September 12, 2020.

Iowa

University of Iowa Athletics Department reports 24 positive COVID-19 cases last week

Updated: 19 hours ago
The University of Iowa Athletics Department is reporting 24 positive COVID-19 cases were confirmed last week.

Latest News

Sports

Big Ten presidents meet, parents hopeful season will happen in fall

Updated: Sep. 14, 2020 at 12:03 AM CDT
|
By Josh Christensen
The Big Ten presidents met over the weekend and could possibly hold a vote to play football in the fall.

Sports

Big Ten set to hold vote, Iowa parents hopeful season will happen

Updated: Sep. 13, 2020 at 11:53 PM CDT
Sunday 10p newscast recording

Sports

Louisiana stuns No. 23 Iowa State at home in season opener

Updated: Sep. 12, 2020 at 11:44 PM CDT
|
By Josh Christensen
Iowa State lost its season opener to Louisiana-Lafayette, 31-14.

Sports

Louisiana stuns No. 23 Iowa State in season opener

Updated: Sep. 12, 2020 at 11:44 PM CDT

Sports

Don Bosco rolls past Central City, 74-0

Updated: Sep. 12, 2020 at 11:43 PM CDT
|
By Josh Christensen
Don Bosco remained undefeated on the season with a 74-0 win against Central City on Saturday.

Sports

Regina blows out North Cedar 62-0

Updated: Sep. 12, 2020 at 12:08 AM CDT
Regina looks ahead to a match up with Wapello while North Cedar looks to bounce back against Lisbon.