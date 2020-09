CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - No changes to our hazy sky into the start of our Wednesday. Highs rise near 80 just ahead of a cold front slides south. As the front moves through a northerly wind bring down a fall-like air mass. Highs drop into the 60s with lows in the 40s through the start of the weekend. Dry conditions are also expected through Sunday.

