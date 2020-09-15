1st Avenue to close in downtown Cedar Rapids Wednesday

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Part of 1st Avenue in the downtown area will close for a day while crews work on a storm sewer installation.

Beginning on Wednesday at 9 a.m., 1st Avenue east of the railroad tracks, between 3rd Street and 5th Street will close and stay closed until Thursday morning.

The city said the work is part of the roadway and pedestrian improvements underway on 1st Avenue downtown.

The project will add raised pedestrian medians and flashing pedestrian signals in front of the U.S. Cellular Center, as well as decorative fencing and landscaping.

The project will also shift the trail and crosswalk on 1st Avenue to the other side of the railroad tracks.

The city expects the project to be complete later this fall.

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.