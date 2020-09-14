Advertisement

Young man, 18, saves mother, three children trapped inside burning car

By WFSB Staff
Published: Sep. 14, 2020 at 2:56 AM CDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERBURY, Conn. (WFSB) - An 18-year-old man from Connecticut was honored as a hero after police say he prevented tragedy by rescuing a family of four from their burning car.

Justin Gavin, 18, was walking down the street Wednesday in Waterbury, Connecticut, when a flaming car rolled to a stop. A young woman was driving with three kids in the back seat, the youngest of whom was just 1 year old.

Gavin was smart enough to be terrified but rushed to help anyway.

Hours after saving a family of four from a burning car, 18-year-old Justin Gavin received a challenge coin, one of the city’s highest honors, from the police chief.
Hours after saving a family of four from a burning car, 18-year-old Justin Gavin received a challenge coin, one of the city’s highest honors, from the police chief.(Source: Justin Gavin, WFSB via CNN)

“Life is too short, so, I just thought if that was me in that situation, I would want someone to help me. So, I definitely did what I can do,” he said.

Even as the flames grew, Gavin pulled all three children out of the car to safety and helped the driver get out, too.

“I was scared 'cause I didn’t know whether the car was gonna blow up at that instant. I grabbed the baby and the two little girls out of the car, and I helped her out the car,” he said.

Police say the young mother driving the burning car credited Gavin with saving her life and those of her three young children.
Police say the young mother driving the burning car credited Gavin with saving her life and those of her three young children.(Source: Waterbury Police, WFSB via CNN)

The driver told police the 18-year-old saved all four of their lives.

Hours after the dramatic rescue, Police Chief Fernando Spagnolo presented Gavin with a challenge coin, one of the city’s highest honors.

“It’s just to acknowledge this heroic act that you conducted today and just a token of my appreciation for you being a great member of this community. I appreciate it. Thank you very much,” Spagnolo said.

Spagnolo also said he hopes the coin reminds Gavin of this heroic day and allows him to reflect on all of the good that came out of it, including saving a family of four.

“It symbolizes bravery and courage, and the police chief told me whenever I feel like I need some courage or to feel some type of way, like brave… always look back at the coin and think of that day,” Gavin said.

September 9th 2020 - Chief Fernando Spagnolo thanks Justin Gavin (age 18) for helping to save a mother and her three children from a burning car. Great job Justin!

Posted by Waterbury Police Department on Wednesday, September 9, 2020

Copyright 2020 WFSB via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National Politics

Wildfires raise fight over climate change as Trump visits

Updated: moments ago
|
By LINDSAY WHITEHURST and SARA CLINE
California, Oregon and Washington state have seen historic wildfires that have burned faster and farther than ever before. Numerous studies in recent years have linked bigger wildfires in the U.S. to global warming from the burning of coal, oil and gas.

Local

Iowa City mayor extends face covering order to November 13

Updated: 5 minutes ago
|
By KCRG Staff
Iowa City Mayor Bruce Teague has extended the city’s face covering order until November 13.

National

Hurricane Sally threatens Gulf Coast with a slow drenching

Updated: 23 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Forecasters predicted said the biggest threat is flooding, with as much as two feet of rain falling in some areas.

National Politics

Trump, Biden face off on West Coast wildfire, climate change

Updated: 30 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
President Donald Trump and challenger Joe Biden focused their presidential battle on the wildfire-scorched West Coast Monday.

Local

Waterloo police investigating more than 20 tire slashings

Updated: 38 minutes ago
|
By KCRG Staff
The Waterloo Police Department is investigating more than 20 tire slashings that occurred over the weekend.

Latest News

National

Louisiana, Mississippi and Alabama all now bracing for Hurricane Sally

Updated: 38 minutes ago
|
Louisiana, Mississippi and Alabama all now bracing for Hurricane Sally, which is now forecast to hit the Gulf Coast tonight into Tuesday as a high-end category two hurricane.

National

Dismay as huge chunk of Greenland’s ice cap breaks off

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
An enormous chunk of Greenland’s ice cap has broken off in the far northeastern Arctic, a development that scientists say is evidence of rapid climate change.

National

FEMA switches gears to impending Sally

Updated: 1 hour ago

National

Chadwick Boseman buried near South Carolina hometown

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The “Black Panther” star was laid to rest Sept. 3 at Welfare Baptist Church Cemetery in Belton, South Carolina, about 11 miles from Boseman’s hometown of Anderson, the Los Angeles County certificate showed.

National Politics

South Dakota agency: AG reported hitting deer, but hit man

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Ravnsborg’s office has said he immediately called 911 after the accident.

National

Pennsylvania boy dead in own filth in locked room; dad, fiancee charged

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
A Pennsylvania man and his fiancee imprisoned the man’s 12-year-old son in a room for years while treating their other children well, until he was finally found dead in his own filth, authorities said.