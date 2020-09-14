Waterloo police investigating more than 20 reports of tire slashings

WATERLOO, Iowa (KCRG) - The Waterloo Police Department said it has taken more than 20 reports of vehicles having their tires punctured in the area of W. 1st, Locust, Washington and W. 8th.

Officials are asking anyone with security camera video in this area to check the early evening hours on the 12th through 8 a.m. on the 13th, and to contact the Waterloo Police Department if there is anything suspicious.

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.