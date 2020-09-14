University of Northern Iowa modifies spring 2021 schedule due to COVID-19

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (KCRG) - The University of Northern Iowa said it has made modifications to its spring 2021 calendar to allow in-person classes to continue while minimizing the risk of COVID-19.

Spring classes will start later than normal, with a planned start date of January 25. There will not be a spring break, and final exams will be held from May 3 to May 7.

These changes come after the university said it has seen early success due to the modifications it made for the fall 2020 calendar.

The university also said the changes will allow students to select classes during three week and six week winter terms through distance learning.

