University of Iowa Athletics Department reports 24 positive COVID-19 cases last week

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - The University of Iowa Athletics Department is reporting 24 positive COVID-19 cases were confirmed last week.

A total of 677 tests were conducted last week.

The University of Iowa Athletic Department and medical staff have a protocol in place that requires contact tracing and mandatory isolation for those who test positive, and quarantine for those who have been exposed to someone with the virus.

The athletic department has been testing student-athletes, coaches and staff since May 29 as part of the university’s return to campus protocol.

In that time, 221 positive tests and 3,489 negative tests have been conducted.

