Tiffin man arrested after assaulting two paramedics

JOHNSON COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - Police in Johnson County arrested a man after two paramedics said he assaulted them in the back of an ambulance while on the way to University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics.

Paramedics with the Louisa County Ambulance service said they made contact with Carlos Gomez Garcia, 29, of Tiffin, in Columbus Junction on April 17 at 2:14 p.m.

They made the decision to transport him, to UIHC due to psychological and drug abuse issues.

Officials said on the way, on Highway 218, near Hills, Iowa, Gomez Garcia became agitated and picked up one of the paramedics in a “bench press” type of lift before throwing her away. The two paramedics were eventually able to restrain him.

Upon arrival, the paramedics were seen by staff at UIHC. The paramedics were reported to have minor injuries.

Gomez Garcia faces two counts of Assault on persons in certain occupations.

