Police investigating bloody incident at Bruegger’s Bagels in Iowa City

Iowa City, Iowa (KCRG) - Iowa City police said they’re investigating an incident at the Bruegger’s Bagels on South Riverside Drive on Monday that left a man with a neck wound.

A witness told KCRG-TV9 they saw blood on the scene. Police later confirmed a man has been taken to University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics to be treated for a neck wound.

Officials could not confirm the man’s condition or give any further information at this time.

More details to come.

