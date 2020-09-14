Police investigating bloody incident at Bruegger’s Bagels in Iowa City
Published: Sep. 14, 2020 at 12:12 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Iowa City, Iowa (KCRG) - Iowa City police said they’re investigating an incident at the Bruegger’s Bagels on South Riverside Drive on Monday that left a man with a neck wound.
A witness told KCRG-TV9 they saw blood on the scene. Police later confirmed a man has been taken to University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics to be treated for a neck wound.
Officials could not confirm the man’s condition or give any further information at this time.
More details to come.
Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.