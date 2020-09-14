One person dies in Benton County ATV crash

BENTON COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - The Iowa State Patrol says a crash involving an ATV and a truck killed one person and injured another in Benton County.

The first call came in just before 6 p.m. Sunday near Belle Plaine, in the area of 70th Street and 13th Avenue.

State patrol said the ATV didn’t stop at the intersection and hit the truck.

The State Patrol’s report shows at least three people were involved and one person was killed.

A second person was hurt and was taken to the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics.

