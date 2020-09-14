More sunshine than clouds as we move through the week

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - What a contrasting weather week! Last week it was all about the clouds and rain and this week it’s all sunshine and dry conditions. After highs the next couple of days near 80, we are expecting cooler late week weather. A cold front slides south across the state on Thursday bringing our temperatures down to some fall-like levels. Highs fall into the 60s with lows in the 40s right through the start of the weekend.

