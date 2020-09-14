Advertisement

More sunshine than clouds as we move through the week

By Joe Winters
Published: Sep. 14, 2020 at 4:55 PM CDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - What a contrasting weather week! Last week it was all about the clouds and rain and this week it’s all sunshine and dry conditions. After highs the next couple of days near 80, we are expecting cooler late week weather. A cold front slides south across the state on Thursday bringing our temperatures down to some fall-like levels. Highs fall into the 60s with lows in the 40s right through the start of the weekend.

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Forecast

Skies could be hazy again today, highs in the 80s

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Kalie Pluchel
Mostly sunny skies expected again heading into the afternoon. Some of that sunshine may be filtered by wildfire smoke, which should set up for another great sunrise and sunset. Highs will be in the low 80s.

Forecast

First Alert Forecast

Updated: 3 hours ago
Another nice day expected, but hazy skies are possible again.

Forecast

First Alert Forecast

Updated: 14 hours ago

Forecast

Another nice afternoon expected to start the week

Updated: Sep. 14, 2020 at 3:43 AM CDT
|
By Kalie Pluchel
Patchy, dense fog is possible through the morning hours again today. Remember if you encounter any fog to take it slow and use those low beam headlights. Another nice afternoon expected with mostly sunny skies. Highs will be in the upper 70s.

Latest News

Forecast

First Alert Forecast

Updated: Sep. 14, 2020 at 3:43 AM CDT
Patchy fog possible again this morning, otherwise a great afternoon ahead.

Forecast

Drier and warmer this week with more sunshine

Updated: Sep. 13, 2020 at 4:57 PM CDT
|
By Jan Ryherd
Milder and drier weather continues into the workweek ahead.

Weather

First Alert Forecast

Updated: Sep. 13, 2020 at 4:56 PM CDT
Milder and drier weather continues into the workweek ahead.

Forecast

Dense fog this morning, but a dry afternoon

Updated: Sep. 13, 2020 at 6:40 AM CDT
|
By Kalie Pluchel
Patchy, dense fog is possible through the morning hours, with a Dense Fog Advisory out for a few counties in the western portions of the TV9 viewing area. Remember if you encounter any fog to take it slow and use those low beam headlights.

Forecast

First Alert Forecast

Updated: Sep. 13, 2020 at 6:40 AM CDT
Patchy fog possible this morning, otherwise a dry afternoon.

Forecast

Scattered showers this evening, then drying out

Updated: Sep. 12, 2020 at 6:48 PM CDT
|
By Jan Ryherd
We’ll see one last shot at some scattered showers this evening across eastern Iowa as a disturbance moves through the region.