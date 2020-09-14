Advertisement

Johnson County group calling for more affordability and expansion of Iowa City transit system

Iowa City Transit buses wait for riders in downtown Iowa City on Monday, September 14th, 2020.
Iowa City Transit buses wait for riders in downtown Iowa City on Monday, September 14th, 2020.(Aaron Hosman)
By Aaron Hosman
Published: Sep. 14, 2020 at 5:24 PM CDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) -

The City of Iowa City is studying how its own bus system, Coralville transit and the University of Iowa’s bus systems work and how they can improve. The Community Transportation Committee wants to make sure people in Johnson County can get to work, even if they don’t have a car. It’s asking the Iowa City City Council to make changes to its bus system to meet that need.

“These changes that we are asking for are specifically directed toward people with low income and who rely on the transit systems to get around town,” Maya Sims with the Community Transportation Committee said.

The committee is pushing for all bus passes to work between both the Iowa City and Coralville bus systems. Currently, only the most expensive pass does that.

“Right now, the system is totally working against and disadvantages people with low incomes because the most expensive pass is the only pass that lets you move between both systems. I mean, that is a disparity that is so clear, people with low income can’t afford that luxury,” Sims said.

The group also wants to serve people who work second or third shift, or work Sundays. She said in their own 2015 survey of people who rely on public transportation, those who were unemployed or stopped looking for jobs said they stopped, because of transportation issues.

Expansion of the program is expensive and Iowa City Councilperson Laura Bergus said with ridership down 60-70% due to the pandemic, it may be hard to justify.

“We believe these are really basic services that should be expected on any public transit system and that if they can’t find the money in the budget, they are not doing enough to look into state and federal grant funding,” Sims said.

Bergus said the Council needs to be sure ridership will rebound since the system is operates like a business, using its revenues to run.

“It is the City Council’s responsibly to provide that service and we can’t leave a few people out because they don’t have the income to buy a car,” Sims said.

Bergus said the Iowa City City Council will review the findings from its latest area transit study on October 6th, 2020. Sims said she plans to attend.

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Disaster Recovery Center to open in Marshalltown Tuesday

Updated: 14 minutes ago
A Disaster Recovery Center is opening Tuesday in Marshalltown.

News

Storm damage cleanup continues in Cedar Rapids

Updated: 19 minutes ago
Some neighborhoods in Cedar Rapids are still littered with tree branches and brush after the derecho.

News

Greene Square to close for tree removal

Updated: 21 minutes ago
Greene Square in Cedar Rapids will close so crews can remove trees damaged in the derecho.

News

Iowan loses instruments in Oregon fires

Updated: 26 minutes ago
An Iowa native says he managed to survive the wildfires in Oregon, but he did lose some musical instruments.

News

Coralville City Council to hold forum to fill council seat

Updated: 41 minutes ago
Today, members of the Coralville City Council will hold a virtual forum to fill an unexpired seat on the council.

Latest News

News

Des Moines Police: Robbery victim shoots 2 in self-defense, 1 dead

Updated: 58 minutes ago
The Des Moines Police Department said a robbery victim acted in justifiable self-defense when he shot two people early Monday morning on the city’s north side.

News

University of Iowa and Iowa State to hold sick-out to protest in-person learning

Updated: 1 hour ago
Faculty, students, and staff at the University of Iowa and Iowa State are planning to hold a sick-out in protest of in-person instruction.

Sports

Center Point Urbana senior doesn’t let the fact that he’s blind stop him from playing football

Updated: 1 hour ago
Center Point Urbana Senior James Peterson is legally blind but that doesn’t stop him from playing the game he loves.

Iowa

Iowa State cancels spring break among other spring 2021 schedule changes amid pandemic

Updated: 2 hours ago
Iowa State University announced it will be canceling spring break during the spring 2021 semester.

Iowa

Fall activities in limbo as COVID-19 pandemic continues

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Fernando Garcia-Franceschini
Cities are starting to discuss whether or not they will be holding trick-or-treating and other fall activities this year.

News

Cedar Rapids schools say total financial hit from pandemic, derecho won’t be known for months

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Mary Green
Even though the school year is just getting started in eastern Iowa, school districts are already weighing how much the pandemic is going to cost them.