Iowa City mayor extends face covering order to November 13

A sign reads "Face Covering Required" outside the Old Capitol Mall in Iowa City on Thursday, July 23, 2020. (Aaron Scheinblum/KCRG)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Sep. 14, 2020 at 3:34 PM CDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - Iowa City Mayor Bruce Teague has extended the city’s face covering order until November 13.

The order, which was put in place on July 21 and set to expire September 15, requires every person in the City of Iowa City to wear a face-covering when in public.

The face-covering must cover the nose and mouth.

The extension changes the minimum fine for violating the order. The first offense is a simple misdemeanor and punishable by a $105 fine. Second and subsequent offenses are a simple misdemeanor and punishable by an $855 fine. Mayor Teague says a “citation shall be a last resort to obtain compliance”.

Per the order, face coverings must be worn when in public places such as grocery stores, pharmacies, hardware stores, retail stores, while riding public transportation or using a private car service, and when outdoors and six-feet of social distancing cannot be maintained.

Businesses must require all customers to have a face-covering and must post signs alerting customers to the requirement.

Face-coverings ar exempt when you are alone or in the presence of only household members, alone in a vehicle or with household members, when jogging or biking inside, are in the process of eating or drinking at a restaurant, obtaining a service such as a doctor or a dentist visit and temporary removal is required, and where state or federal law prohibits having a face-covering.

Children two years of age and younger, those on oxygen or ventilator, those who have been told by a medical, legal, or behavioral health professional not to wear one, and anyone actively engaged in a public safety role are exempt.

To report violations of the order, call the Iowa City Police Department non-emergency line at 319-356-6800.

