Greene Square in Cedar Rapids to close for tree removal

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Greene Square will be closing temporarily for the safe removal of trees that were damaged by the derecho.

The city said about eight trees were too severely damaged to remain. They will be removed on Tuesday and Wednesday of this week.

The work will require the park to close.

Additionally, 5th Street will close between 3rd Avenue and 4th Avenue SE, and 3rd and 4th Avenues will be closed adjacent to the park between 7:30 a.m. and 5 p.m.

