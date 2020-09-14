Advertisement

Dubuque veteran gives back to local Veterans Center in unusual way

By Fernando Garcia-Franceschini
Published: Sep. 13, 2020 at 10:43 PM CDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - Chris Billmyer is a Dubuque veteran who served in the Marine Corps in Afghanistan in 2010.

His service there only lasted about a month, before an explosion took both of his legs. He spent two years recovering in the hospital.

Billmyer said life after serving has not been easy.

“It can be tough some days," he said. "It can be frustrating, but I have got a lot of reward and sometimes good things come from bad things and bad things come from good things, so I think I encompass that mantra a lot.”

He said he got a lot of attention in Dubuque when he got back from combat. Insert the Veteran’s Freedom Center.

“You have all this media and coverage on you and you are there and you are active, but you needed some time to recover and self-reflect," he explained. "In the meantime, I would stop down here and see how Jim is doing, hang out, drink coffee, and kind of BS with the guys down here. It’s always a good time.”

For Jim Wagner, the Veteran’s Freedom Center’s co-founder, the connection with Billmyer was instant.

“I was amazed right away at Chris’s personality; he just was not going to let anything get him down,” he remembered. “Chris and I have an understanding: I treat Chris just like I treat everybody else and I think he likes that.”

And every now and then, Billmyer pulls a surprise on his good friend.

“He phoned me on the phone and he said, ‘I want to give you a bass boat and I kind of started laughing,’ Wagner said. “Then he said, ‘No, I am serious.’”

Billmyer said he has been using the boat for years, but with his schedule, it is hard to give it the love it needs. So he thought of Wagner.

“He is a great guy and he gets people out doing things and I think this is a great new captain for the boat, paying forward in a sense," Billmyer explained. “I do not want to step on his toes, but, you know, maybe future veteran’s fishing tournaments and weekend fishing outings to get guys out of their houses and on the water.”

Wagner said this is more than just a boat.

“I thought, ‘How great is that?’, especially right now with this COVID thing to be able to take some veterans fishing I think is going to be the greatest thing you can do for them," Wagner commented. “He is absolutely a guy that cares and he cares about his veterans.”

But, of course, as with most good deals, there was a catch.

“Chris did put a stipulation on it: I have to take him fishing,” Wagner admitted.

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Local

Iowa City mayor extends face covering order to November 13

Updated: moments ago
|
By KCRG Staff
Iowa City Mayor Bruce Teague has extended the city’s face covering order until November 13.

Local

Waterloo police investigating more than 20 tire slashings

Updated: 35 minutes ago
|
By KCRG Staff
The Waterloo Police Department is investigating more than 20 tire slashings that occurred over the weekend.

Iowa

University of Iowa makes changes to winter 2020 and spring 2021 calendars

Updated: 2 hours ago
The University of Iowa is making some changes to its winter 2020 and spring 2021 academic calendars.

Iowa

Des Moines Police: Robbery victim shoots 2 in self-defense, 1 dead

Updated: 2 hours ago
The Des Moines Police Department said a robbery victim acted in justifiable self-defense when he shot two people early Monday morning on the city’s north side.

Iowa

University of Iowa Athletics Department reports 24 positive COVID-19 cases last week

Updated: 3 hours ago
The University of Iowa Athletics Department is reporting 24 positive COVID-19 cases were confirmed last week.

Latest News

Iowa

Police investigating bloody incident at Bruegger’s Bagels in Iowa City

Updated: 3 hours ago
Iowa City police said they’re investigating an incident at the Bruegger’s Bagels on South Riverside Drive on Monday that left a man with a neck wound.

Iowa

Crash closes Highway 30 east of Lisbon, 2 people injured

Updated: 4 hours ago
Two people have been injured in a crash that occurred just after 10 a.m. on Monday.

News

University of Northern Iowa makes changes to spring 2020 calendar

Updated: 4 hours ago
The University of Northern Iowa said it has made modifications to its spring 2021 calendar to allow in-person classes to continue while minimizing the risk of COVID-19.

News

Experts and White House have conflicting opinions about COVID-19 vaccine trials

Updated: 4 hours ago
Trump says the U.S. is rounding the corner in the fight against COVID-19, but updated models predict more than 200,000 deaths in the U.S. by next year.

News

Iowa judge invalidates thousands of absentee ballot request forms

Updated: 4 hours ago
A Johnson County judge granted a temporary injunction that will require Johnson County Auditor Travis Weipert to send out blank absentee ballot request forms as prescribed by the Iowa Secretary of State.

Iowa

347 COVID-19 cases, 3 deaths reported in Iowa Monday

Updated: 4 hours ago
The Iowa Department of Public Health is reporting 347 more COVID-19 cases and three more deaths in Iowa over the last 24 hours.