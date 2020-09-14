Des Moines Police: Robbery victim shoots 2 in self-defense, 1 dead

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCCI) - The Des Moines Police Department said a robbery victim acted in justifiable self-defense when he shot two people early Monday morning on the city’s north side.

KCCI is reporting the shooting happened in the 1400 block of 13th Street, between Clark Street and Forest Avenue just before 6 a.m.

The robbery victim called police and told them he had been approached by two armed men who attempted to rob him, but, in self-defense, he shot them. One of the men died.

Police told KCCI detectives learned that both men were armed with handguns when they approached the victim and demanded that he empty his pockets.

The robbery victim is a concealed weapon permit holder.

Police didn’t release the names of anyone involved in the incident.

KCCI reported this is the 18th homicide in Des Moines in 2020. It remains under investigation.

