Advertisement

Cruz urges Department of Justice to investigate Netflix film ‘Cuties’

Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, questions Secretary of State Mike Pompeo during a Senate Foreign Relations committee hearing on the State Department's 2021 budget on Capitol Hill Thursday, July 30, 2020, in Washington
Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, questions Secretary of State Mike Pompeo during a Senate Foreign Relations committee hearing on the State Department's 2021 budget on Capitol Hill Thursday, July 30, 2020, in Washington(Greg Nash | Greg Nash/Pool via AP)
Published: Sep. 14, 2020 at 10:17 AM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (CNN) - Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, wants the Department of Justice to investigate Netflix over the film “Cuties.”

Cruz wants the department to examine whether Netflix or the filmmakers broke federal laws against the production and distribution of child pornography.

The senator detailed his concerns in a letter to Attorney General William Barr.

“The film routinely fetishizes and sexualizes these pre-adolescent girls as they perform dances simulating sexual conduct in revealing clothing, including at least one scene with partial child nudity,” Cruz wrote. “These scenes in and of themselves are harmful.”

The Netflix film has received criticism from both Republican and Democratic lawmakers. Rep. Tulsi Gabbard, D-Hawaii, blasted the film on Twitter, calling it “child porn.”

A Netflix spokesperson said in a statement obtained by Variety that “'Cuties' is a social commentary against the sexualization of young children.”

Copyright 2020 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Local

Iowa City mayor extends face covering order to November 13

Updated: moments ago
|
By KCRG Staff
Iowa City Mayor Bruce Teague has extended the city’s face covering order until November 13.

National

Hurricane Sally threatens Gulf Coast with a slow drenching

Updated: 20 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Forecasters predicted said the biggest threat is flooding, with as much as two feet of rain falling in some areas.

National Politics

Trump, Biden face off on West Coast wildfire, climate change

Updated: 27 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
President Donald Trump and challenger Joe Biden focused their presidential battle on the wildfire-scorched West Coast Monday.

Local

Waterloo police investigating more than 20 tire slashings

Updated: 34 minutes ago
|
By KCRG Staff
The Waterloo Police Department is investigating more than 20 tire slashings that occurred over the weekend.

National

Louisiana, Mississippi and Alabama all now bracing for Hurricane Sally

Updated: 35 minutes ago
|
Louisiana, Mississippi and Alabama all now bracing for Hurricane Sally, which is now forecast to hit the Gulf Coast tonight into Tuesday as a high-end category two hurricane.

Latest News

National

Dismay as huge chunk of Greenland’s ice cap breaks off

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
An enormous chunk of Greenland’s ice cap has broken off in the far northeastern Arctic, a development that scientists say is evidence of rapid climate change.

National

FEMA switches gears to impending Sally

Updated: 1 hour ago

National

Chadwick Boseman buried near South Carolina hometown

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The “Black Panther” star was laid to rest Sept. 3 at Welfare Baptist Church Cemetery in Belton, South Carolina, about 11 miles from Boseman’s hometown of Anderson, the Los Angeles County certificate showed.

National Politics

South Dakota agency: AG reported hitting deer, but hit man

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Ravnsborg’s office has said he immediately called 911 after the accident.

National

Pennsylvania boy dead in own filth in locked room; dad, fiancee charged

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
A Pennsylvania man and his fiancee imprisoned the man’s 12-year-old son in a room for years while treating their other children well, until he was finally found dead in his own filth, authorities said.

Coronavirus

Dog-like robot could remotely measure vital signs of COVID-19 patients

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By CNN Staff
A new type of dog-like robot could gather vital information from COVID-19 patients remotely, helping to keep down human exposure to the virus.