Crash closes Highway 30 east of Lisbon, 2 people injured

LISBON, Iowa (KCRG) - Two people have been injured in a crash that occurred just before 10 a.m. on Monday.

The Iowa State Patrol says the crash occurred at Highway 30 and Charles Avenue just east of Lisbon. Highway 30 was closed temporarily as the crash was cleaned up and investigated.

Three vehicles were involved in the crash, but it started when the driver of a 1995 Ford Ranger crossed the center line and collided head-on with a 2014 Chevy Cruze. The driver of the third vehicle, a 2011 Chevy Impala, was able to avoid the accident by driving into the ditch.

One person was airlifted to the hospital, while the other went via ambulance.

The Iowa State Patrol has not released the names of those involved.

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.