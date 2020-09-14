Cedar Rapids School Board to meet about Return to Learn plans

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Cedar Rapids School Board will meet Monday to discuss Return to Learn plans following the derecho.

Elementary schools are set to start in-person classes next week.

The district suspended classes after the derecho damaged every school building.

The district announced it had completed its assessment of its building restoration process on September 4.

With elementary schools reopening, middle schools Harding, Wilson and Roosevelt, which were going to be used for elementary students, can now also host in-person instruction for their middle school students on September 21.

The district said it is still working to make Franklin, McKinley, and Taft middle schools, as well as, Jefferson, Kennedy and Washington high schools accessible. It is projecting being able to bring students back to Franklin, McKinley and Taft on November 16.

For Jefferson, Kennedy and Washington, it is projecting a date of January 4.

Online instruction will continue for these schools until the buildings can be reopened.

See the Cedar Rapids Community School District calendar here.

