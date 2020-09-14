Cedar Rapids police investigating Friday morning shooting incident

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Cedar Rapids police are investigating a targeted shooting incident they said happened near Bever Avenue and 19th Street SE on September 11 at around 8:20 a.m.

Officials found a 25-year-old man who had sustained non-life threatening gunshot injuries.

Police said photographs of the suspect’s vehicle show a silver, four-door Toyota Corolla with out-of-state plates, they say are possibly from Florida. There could also be damage to the rear end.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Cedar Rapids Police Department at (319) 286-5491.

