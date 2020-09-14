Advertisement

Cedar Rapids churches support their neighbors, each other in derecho recovery

By Mary Green
Published: Sep. 13, 2020 at 10:56 PM CDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Edgewood Forest Mobile Home Park in northwest Cedar Rapids was filled Sunday with the city’s month-old unofficial sound: chainsaws buzzing through fallen trees.

Three Lutheran churches — Holy Redeemer and Gloria Dei, both in northwest Cedar Rapids, and Shepherd of the Cross in Muscatine — spent the afternoon at the mobile home park as part of “God’s work. Our hands,” an annual day of service in the Evangelical Lutheran Church in America.

About two dozen volunteers from the three churches teamed up to cut trees, pick up debris from the Aug. 10 derecho, and haul it away from outside people’s homes.

“We have two trucks with trailers and another four, five trucks, pickup trucks, with just the empty beds, and then a lot of extra helping hands,” Pastor Trish Decker of Gloria Dei said.

Debris cleared Sunday was taken away and housed along the F Avenue easement next to Holy Redeemer, which has also recently become the temporary home for Gloria Dei’s congregation after the storm.

“We are livestreaming from one of their rooms in their church at the same time they livestream from their sanctuary,” Decker said, with both churches opting for virtual services because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The derecho ripped off part of Gloria Dei’s roof, causing significant water damage inside, according to Decker, and making it unable to host even a virtual service.

For the first two Sundays following the storm, Decker had livestreamed her service from outside her home in Benton County.

“My backdrop was our fallen barn and our fallen hog shed and a crumpled corn bin from our neighbors that had rolled into our yard,” she said.

Decker said they won’t know until later this week the full scope of the church’s damage and how extensive any necessary repairs and restoration work will be.

But with her neighbors unable to worship in their own church, Pastor Jayne Thompson of Holy Redeemer opened hers.

“You have one place that’s a little bit more peaceful and less damaged, it can be like an oasis,” she said. “Your oasis of just, ‘This is a place I can just rest a little bit,’ amidst the backdrop of chainsaws.”

That’s also why the three churches banded together Sunday, to bring the chainsaw tune to Edgewood Forest.

Thompson said they want to provide that same peace away from the devastation to the people living there.

“It helps people see there’s a little progress,” she said. “We get by with a little help from our friends and our neighbors, as the song goes.”

Decker knows that well — in more ways than one.

“It just fits with what we hear every Sunday from the pulpit and in Scripture, that we would be here, helping others,” Decker said.

