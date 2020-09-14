Big Ten presidents meet, parents hopeful season will happen in fall

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Football has been happening across the state of Iowa. The high school season is entering its fourth week and Iowa State had its season opener on Saturday versus Louisiana-Lafayette. However, it’s been very quiet at Kinnick Stadium after the Big Ten voted last month to postpone the football season to the spring.

That may change.

The Big Ten presidents held meetings over the weekend and are expected to hold a vote in the next day or two to possibly play football in the fall. For many Iowa parents, the process has been frustrating.

“Nothing is promised,” said Maurice Goodson, the father of Iowa running back Tyler Goodson. “And I’m like, man, how long are you going to continue to stall this thing out? Just get it done. Get it over with.”

The Big Ten has received a lot of backlash over its decision last month to postpone the football season to the spring. Last week, politicians from around the Midwest, including Iowa governor Kim Reynolds, asked the conference to reverse its decision.

There aren’t any details on when a season would happen if a majority of schools vote, yes. For Goodson, he’ll be happy to see his son back on the field when it does happen.

“I’m gonna be super excited for all of the players, not just Tyler.,” Goodson said. "

