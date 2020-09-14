Advertisement

Big Ten presidents meet, parents hopeful season will happen in fall

By Josh Christensen
Published: Sep. 14, 2020 at 12:03 AM CDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Football has been happening across the state of Iowa. The high school season is entering its fourth week and Iowa State had its season opener on Saturday versus Louisiana-Lafayette. However, it’s been very quiet at Kinnick Stadium after the Big Ten voted last month to postpone the football season to the spring.

That may change.

The Big Ten presidents held meetings over the weekend and are expected to hold a vote in the next day or two to possibly play football in the fall. For many Iowa parents, the process has been frustrating.

“Nothing is promised,” said Maurice Goodson, the father of Iowa running back Tyler Goodson. “And I’m like, man, how long are you going to continue to stall this thing out? Just get it done. Get it over with.”

The Big Ten has received a lot of backlash over its decision last month to postpone the football season to the spring. Last week, politicians from around the Midwest, including Iowa governor Kim Reynolds, asked the conference to reverse its decision.

There aren’t any details on when a season would happen if a majority of schools vote, yes. For Goodson, he’ll be happy to see his son back on the field when it does happen.

“I’m gonna be super excited for all of the players, not just Tyler.,” Goodson said. "

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Iowa

University of Iowa Athletics Department reports 24 positive COVID-19 cases last week

Updated: 3 hours ago
The University of Iowa Athletics Department is reporting 24 positive COVID-19 cases were confirmed last week.

Sports

Big Ten set to hold vote, Iowa parents hopeful season will happen

Updated: 15 hours ago
Sunday 10p newscast recording

Sports

Louisiana stuns No. 23 Iowa State at home in season opener

Updated: Sep. 12, 2020 at 11:44 PM CDT
|
By Josh Christensen
Iowa State lost its season opener to Louisiana-Lafayette, 31-14.

Sports

Louisiana stuns No. 23 Iowa State in season opener

Updated: Sep. 12, 2020 at 11:44 PM CDT

Latest News

Sports

Don Bosco rolls past Central City, 74-0

Updated: Sep. 12, 2020 at 11:43 PM CDT
|
By Josh Christensen
Don Bosco remained undefeated on the season with a 74-0 win against Central City on Saturday.

Sports

Regina blows out North Cedar 62-0

Updated: Sep. 12, 2020 at 12:08 AM CDT
Regina looks ahead to a match up with Wapello while North Cedar looks to bounce back against Lisbon.

Sports

Jefferson falls to Southeast Polk 69-13

Updated: Sep. 12, 2020 at 12:07 AM CDT
The Southeast Polk Rams defeated the Jefferson J-Hawks 69-13 on Friday night to improve their record on the season to 3-0.

Sports

Prairie gets in the win column after defeating Cedar Falls 34-21

Updated: Sep. 12, 2020 at 12:07 AM CDT
The Prairie Hawks defeated the Cedar Falls Tigers 31-24 on Friday night to improve their record on the season to 1-2.

Sports

Western Dubuque bests Indianola 21-19

Updated: Sep. 12, 2020 at 12:07 AM CDT
The Western Dubuque Bobcats defeated the Indianola Indians 21-19 on Friday night to improve their record on the season to 2-1.

Sports

Springville routs Clarksville 88-0

Updated: Sep. 12, 2020 at 12:06 AM CDT
The Springville Orioles defeated the Clarksville Indians 88-0 on Friday night to improve their record on the season to 3-0.