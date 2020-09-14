Advertisement

Anti-inflammatory drug may shorten COVID-19 recovery time

By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 14, 2020 at 10:08 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - A drug company says that adding an anti-inflammatory medicine to a drug already widely used for hospitalized COVID-19 patients shortens their time to recovery by an additional day.

Eli Lilly announced the results Monday from a 1,000-person study sponsored by the U.S. National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases. The result have not yet been published or reviewed by independent scientists, but the government confirmed that Lilly’s statement was accurate.

The study tested baricitinib, a pill that Indianapolis-based Lilly already sells as Olumiant to treat rheumatoid arthritis, the less common form of arthritis that occurs when a mistaken or overreacting immune system attacks joints, causing inflammation. An overactive immune system also can lead to serious problems in coronavirus patients.

All study participants received remdesivir, a Gilead Sciences drug previously shown to reduce the time to recovery, defined as being well enough to leave the hospital, by four days on average. Those who also were given baricitinib recovered one day sooner than those given remdesivir alone, Lilly said.

Lilly said it planned to discuss with regulators the possible emergency use of baricitinib for hospitalized COVID-19 patients.

If that’s approved, Lilly will propose that the drug be sold through usual commercial means. Based on current pricing, the government would pay $105 per patient per day, and for people with private insurance, hospitals would pay about $150 per day, Lilly said. What a patient ends up paying out of pocket depends on many factors.

It would be important to know how many study participants also received steroid drugs, which have been shown in other research to lower the risk of death for severely ill, hospitalized COVID-19 patients, said Dr. Jesse Goodman, former U.S. Food and Drug Administration chief scientist now at Georgetown University who had no role in the study.

Figuring out how to best use the various drugs shown to help “is something we’re going to have to work at,” he said.

___

The Associated Press Health and Science Department receives support from the Howard Hughes Medical Institute’s Department of Science Education. The AP is solely responsible for all content.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Local

Iowa City mayor extends face covering order to November 13

Updated: moments ago
|
By KCRG Staff
Iowa City Mayor Bruce Teague has extended the city’s face covering order until November 13.

National

Hurricane Sally threatens Gulf Coast with a slow drenching

Updated: 19 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Forecasters predicted said the biggest threat is flooding, with as much as two feet of rain falling in some areas.

National Politics

Trump, Biden face off on West Coast wildfire, climate change

Updated: 26 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
President Donald Trump and challenger Joe Biden focused their presidential battle on the wildfire-scorched West Coast Monday.

Local

Waterloo police investigating more than 20 tire slashings

Updated: 34 minutes ago
|
By KCRG Staff
The Waterloo Police Department is investigating more than 20 tire slashings that occurred over the weekend.

National

Louisiana, Mississippi and Alabama all now bracing for Hurricane Sally

Updated: 34 minutes ago
|
Louisiana, Mississippi and Alabama all now bracing for Hurricane Sally, which is now forecast to hit the Gulf Coast tonight into Tuesday as a high-end category two hurricane.

Latest News

National

Dismay as huge chunk of Greenland’s ice cap breaks off

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
An enormous chunk of Greenland’s ice cap has broken off in the far northeastern Arctic, a development that scientists say is evidence of rapid climate change.

National

FEMA switches gears to impending Sally

Updated: 1 hour ago

National

Chadwick Boseman buried near South Carolina hometown

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The “Black Panther” star was laid to rest Sept. 3 at Welfare Baptist Church Cemetery in Belton, South Carolina, about 11 miles from Boseman’s hometown of Anderson, the Los Angeles County certificate showed.

National Politics

South Dakota agency: AG reported hitting deer, but hit man

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Ravnsborg’s office has said he immediately called 911 after the accident.

National

Pennsylvania boy dead in own filth in locked room; dad, fiancee charged

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
A Pennsylvania man and his fiancee imprisoned the man’s 12-year-old son in a room for years while treating their other children well, until he was finally found dead in his own filth, authorities said.

Coronavirus

Dog-like robot could remotely measure vital signs of COVID-19 patients

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By CNN Staff
A new type of dog-like robot could gather vital information from COVID-19 patients remotely, helping to keep down human exposure to the virus.