Another nice afternoon expected to start the week

By Kalie Pluchel
Published: Sep. 14, 2020 at 3:43 AM CDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Patchy, dense fog is possible through the morning hours again today. Remember if you encounter any fog to take it slow and use those low beam headlights.

Another nice afternoon expected with mostly sunny skies. Highs will be in the upper 70s.

Our warm-up continues through the middle of the week. Highs in the low 80s Tuesday and Wednesday. Lots of sunshine through the week as well. Expect breezy conditions from the southwest on Tuesday between 10-20 mph. Temperatures cool for the end of the week into the upper 60s on Friday and Saturday but rebound back into the 70s on Sunday.

Our next chance of rain still looks to be over a week out.

