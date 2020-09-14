Advertisement

347 COVID-19 cases, 3 deaths reported in Iowa Monday

A health worker performs a COVID-19 test at a Test Iowa site at Waukee South Middle School, Tuesday, July 14, 2020, in Waukee, Iowa.
A health worker performs a COVID-19 test at a Test Iowa site at Waukee South Middle School, Tuesday, July 14, 2020, in Waukee, Iowa.(Charlie Neibergall | AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
Published: Sep. 14, 2020 at 10:44 AM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Iowa Department of Public Health is reporting 347 more COVID-19 cases and three more deaths in Iowa over the last 24 hours.

As of 10:30 a.m. on September 14, the state’s data is showing a total of 74,767 COVID-19 cases and 1,221 COVID-19 related deaths since the pandemic began.

A total of 3,201 tests were reported to have been conducted over the last 24 hours, making the total number of tests conducted 703,682 since the pandemic began.

There are currently a total of 272 patients hospitalized with the virus, with 34 having been admitted in the last 24 hours. Of those patients, 75 are in the ICU and 29 are on ventilators.

