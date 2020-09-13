Unitarian Universalist Society of Coralville celebrates new church year with drive-in water communion

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Despite the rain, The Unitarian Universalist Society of Coralville hosted their annual water communion Saturday, but in a different way due to the pandemic.

Saturday, the congregation hosted the outdoor portion of the service. Water communion usually happens indoors on the first Sunday after Labor Day but because of the pandemic, they had to host it with a twist this year - through a drive in event. People could come through and stop at stations where they picked up spiritual care packages and poured water into the water communion bowl. There was also music.

“Water communion is a time when we come together. It’s a time when we celebrate how we are all interconnected and interdependent and we bring waters that are significant to us,whether its rain that just fell, a lake we like to visit, or the Iowa River. Those are some of the waters that have been collected today," said Reverend Diana Smith.

Reverend Diana Smith began serving the congregation on August 1st and says everything has been different this year with the pandemic - with much of their services online. Sunday, they will have their morning worship service. There will be a video shown there from Saturday’s event.

