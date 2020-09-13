Sunday COVID-19 cases exceed 600 in Iowa, one more death

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - As of 10:30 a.m. on Sunday September 13th, the Iowa Department of Public Health confirmed 636 new cases of COVID-19. That’s lower than the increases over the last two days.

This increase brings the total number of positive casess in Iowa to 74,420. The state also confirmed one new deaths during this time, bringing that total to 1,218. Right now the positivity rate is at 16.8%.

At this time, there are 53,127 Iowans considered to have recovered from the virus. So far, the state has tested 700,481 individuals.

