Some still without internet and cable a month after derecho

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -Mike Van Voltenburg and his family weren’t able to make phone calls or watch anything on their TV for weeks after the derecho. He says they’re still without internet, cable, or their home phone. They’ve been trying to get a hold of their provider, Mediacom, with little success. Van Voltenburg says with his wife being on an oxygen tank, being able to call a doctor is critical. They say their first scheduled appointment with Mediacom was a few days after the storm hit, but no one showed up, and that that has happened multiple times which each scheduled appointment. “So why are they making these appointments if theY don’t show up? So far we haven’t had anyone show up for any of the appointments we’ve scheduled. So we just sit and wait,” says Mary Van Voltenburg.

Mediacom’s interactive map of outages shows more than a dozen impacted areas around Cedar Rapids. Each spot has anywhere from 10 to more than 100 affected customers, with estimated repair dates. The Van Voltenburg’s house isn’t labeled on the map as being in an outage zone, but they say they checked with a couple electricians to make sure the problem wasn’t with their electrical box.

After a few weeks without service, Van Voltenburg and his wife got an antenna for their TV, and bought a cell phone for the first time so they could make calls. But, they’re still a long way from normal. They say they talked with Mediacom Saturday morning, and were told they had another appointment scheduled for someone to go out to their house, but that isn’t until October.

