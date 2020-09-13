Louisiana stuns No. 23 Iowa State at home in season opener

AMES, Iowa (KCRG) - In many ways, this isn’t how Iowa State wanted to open the 2020 season. This was supposed to be Cy-Hawk week, but instead, the Cyclones opened the season against Louisiana-Lafayette and ended up getting upset by the Ragin' Cajuns at home, 31-14.

The Cyclones got a pair of rushing touchdowns in the first half from Kene Nwangwu and Breece Hall, and led 14-10 at halftime. In the second half, Louisiana took over by making big plays, including a 78-yard touchdown catch by Peter LeBlanc and an 83-yard punt return by Eric Garror for a touchdown.

The win was Louisiana’s first victory against a ranked opponent since 1996.

“We’re not panicked as an offense, at all," said Iowa State senior tight end Chase Allen. "No one’s panicking. We still have faith that we are really explosive and really powerful. We just got to figure out how to get in those positions and we will, we’ve done it before.”

Iowa State has next week off and begins Big 12 play with a trip to TCU on Sept. 26.

