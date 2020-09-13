Linn-Mar students returning to changes in learning as first day of school starts this week

MARION, Iowa (KCRG) - When the 800 plus students step back into the halls of Linn Mar High School, it will be somewhat of a new world.

“We’re working to make this place as safe as possible. I think it’s a safe plan, and it’s a good plan,” said High School Principal Jeff Gustason.

About 400 of the nearly 2300 high school students are taking online-only classes, which means there will still be a significant number of students physically at school, which is why Gustason says they’ve taken many precautions to minimize the number of students in school at one time.

“We had to take out a lot of our commons area furniture, so as you look around the building and you see normally where you might have 40 or 50 in some places 80 to 100 students, you’re going to see 16 or 30 students in those areas,” he said.

It will be a one student to table ratio and inside the classrooms, they’ve developed a COVID capacity.

“Meaning in a particular classroom what would the capacity be if every student has to be at least 6 feet apart at all times with a teacher in the room as well, so what would that number be and if we exceed a COVID capacity, we’ll have to find another location for them,” Gustason said.

Gustason says another way they are working to minimize students in the building is offering a non-class campus release for 9th through 12th graders with parent permission.

“If they are to be here on one day, they only have to be here during that class period. They don’t have to be here at any other time,” he added.

Along with those changes, hand sanitizing stations are positioned throughout the school, as well as directional arrows on the floor and at intersections where students will cross paths, those are now turned into roundabouts or one ways.

“Working with students to make that happen will be a priority during the first days as they get used to that,” said Gustason. “This is a social place. We want kids to be able to interact with each other. We’re just not able to in a COVID environment.”

Gustason says he’s confident in their plan but knows not everything will go perfectly, and they are planning for that too.

“We also know we are going to have to adapt to changes and some things that we have laid out may not happen the way we want them to so we’re going to have to make changes so they are happening the way we want them to,” he said.

