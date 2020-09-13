Advertisement

Families buy nearly 100 acres of Georgia land to create city safe for Black people

By CNN Staff
Published: Sep. 13, 2020 at 3:01 AM CDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
(CNN) - In the wake of protests against racial injustice and police brutality, 19 Black families came together to purchase nearly 100 acres of land in rural Georgia in hopes of creating a safe space for Black people.

Renee Walters is the president of Freedom Georgia Initiative, a collective of 19 Black families who recently bought 97 acres of undeveloped, unincorporated land just east of Macon, Georgia. The idea started a few weeks ago, during Walters' typical morning call with her friend, Ashley Scott, now the vice president of FGI.

“It really was when we saw what happened with Ahmaud Arbrey and George Floyd and Breonna Taylor and the protests,” Scott said. “We needed to create a space and a place where we could be a village again, a tribe again.”

Walters said it had gotten to the point that she felt overwhelmed and anxious when her husband, who is also Black, would leave the house to go to work.

So, Scott, a real estate agent, began looking at listings after it was announced a few dozen homes and buildings in small town Toomsboro were for sale. She found what she calls a “beautiful piece of land.”

“It was affordable, and it just made sense that we could create something that would be amazing for our families,” she said.

Walters, Scott and their family and friends bought the land and intend to develop it into a fully operational, self-sufficient, pro-Black city called Freedom. They plan to introduce farming, create a lake for sustainable fishing and facilities for recreation.

“It feels amazing, feels really amazing. I cry every time I come here,” Walters said.

Economist Jessica Gordon Nembhard, a professor at the City University of New York, is an expert on Black cooperatives.

“I’ve found tremendous benefits to individuals, families and the communities that are involved in it, including the economic stability and prosperity but also leadership development, social capital development, other kinds of human capital development. So, it’s really a win-win for everybody involved to be involved,” she said.

FGI hosted the Big Black Campout on their land over Labor Day Weekend. Supporters drove in from across the country.

“By being able to create a community that is thriving, that is safe, that has agriculture and commercial businesses that are supporting one another and that dollar circulating in our community, that is our vision To be able to pass this land down to my children and to the children that are represented by each of our 19 families as a piece of legacy – we’re hoping to create legacy,” Scott said.

