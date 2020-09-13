Drier and warmer this week with more sunshine

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Milder and drier weather continues into the workweek ahead. Look for a few areas of patchy fog once again overnight and early Monday. Skies will clear Monday morning, making way for mostly sunny skies by afternoon.

Highs will be a bit warmer as well with many in the mid to upper 70s across eastern Iowa and a few popping up to around 80. More of the area will see low 80s as we head into Tuesday and Wednesday with continued sunshine.

Overall, our weather pattern remains fairly dry throughout the week. We will see a cold front move by Thursday that will bring temperatures back down into the lower 70s to end the week. Right now, it looks as though we’ll stay dry as the front passes with little moisture to work with.

