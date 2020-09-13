Donald Trump Jr. coming to western Iowa

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Trump Campaign announced Saturday that Donald Trump Jr. will Host ‘Make America Great Again!’ events in Iowa, Wisconsin, Michigan, Pennsylvania, and Georgia.

The Iowa event will be held on Monday, September 14th at 2 pm at the Treynor Community Center in Treynor, Iowa, just east of Council Bluffs.

According to the campaign, “At these events, Donald Trump Jr. will speak directly with the American people, spreading President Donald J. Trump’s Make America Great Again agenda.”

