Don Bosco rolls past Central City, 74-0

By Josh Christensen
Published: Sep. 12, 2020 at 11:43 PM CDT|Updated: 20 hours ago
CENTRAL CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - Don Bosco and Central City were supposed to play on Friday night, but rainfall pushed the game to Saturday. The Dons showed why they’re ranked No. 1 in 8-man winning 74-0.

The Dons are back home next week and will host Central Elkader. Central City will try to get its first win of the season with a home matchup against Kee High.

