Dense fog this morning, but a dry afternoon

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Patchy, dense fog continues through the morning. Remember if you encounter any fog to take it slow and use those low beam headlights.

Temperatures will be in the 50s this morning and eventually warming up into the low to mid-70s this afternoon. A mix of sun and clouds this afternoon will set up for a great end to the weekend. Overnight, patchy fog could be possible again otherwise lows in the low 50s.

Our warm-up continues this week. Highs on Monday in the upper 70s and low 80s Tuesday and Wednesday. Lots of sunshine through the week as well. Temperatures will be back down in the low to mid-70s, the average for this time of year, starting Thursday. Our next chance of rain still looks to be over a week out.

