Advertisement

After presidents meet, Big Ten football still in limbo

FILE - In this Aug. 31, 2019 file photo, the Big Ten logo is displayed on the field before an NCAA college football game between Iowa and Miami of Ohio in Iowa City, Iowa.
FILE - In this Aug. 31, 2019 file photo, the Big Ten logo is displayed on the field before an NCAA college football game between Iowa and Miami of Ohio in Iowa City, Iowa.(AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 13, 2020 at 6:03 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) – The Big Ten presidents were presented a comprehensive plan Sunday to conduct a fall football season, but a final decision is still to come.

A person with direct knowledge of the situation told The Associated Press that the full Council of Presidents and Chancellors heard from all the subcommittees of the conference’s Return to Competition Task Force over 2 1/2 hours. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the Big Ten was not making its return to competition plans public.

The person said the meeting broke up without the presidents and chancellors voting and with no set plans for them to reconvene.

Still, if they act quickly Big Ten football could kickoff as soon as the weekend of Oct. 17.

The medical part of the presentation focused on what has changed since the conference postponed its entire fall sports season on Aug. 11 because of COVID-19 concerns and how football could be played safely. The emergence of daily rapid-response COVID-19 testing, not available when university leaders decided to pull the plug on the season looms large.

If the Big Ten can start by late October, an eight-game season and conference championship game in mid-December is still possible. That schedule could set up Big Ten teams to be part of the College Football Playoff.

—-

Follow Ralph D. Russo at https://twitter.com/ralphDrussoAP and listen at http://www.westwoodonepodcasts.com/pods/ap-top-25-college-football-podcast/

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Dominic Thiem 1st since 1949 to win US Open after ceding 1st 2 sets

Updated: 5 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Dominic Thiem has become the first man in 71 years to win the U.S. Open after dropping the first two sets of the final.

National

TikTok picks Oracle over Microsoft in Trump-forced sales bid

Updated: 17 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Microsoft says its bid to buy popular video-sharing app TikTok has been rejected, removing a leading suitor for the Chinese-owned app a week before President Donald Trump promises to follow through with a plan to ban it in the U.S.

News

Linn-Mar students returning to changes in learning as first day of school starts this week

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Taylor Holt
Students in the Linn Mar School District go back to class this week, and for many going back into the classroom, things are going to look very different.

News

Students at Linn-Mar return to class

Updated: 1 hour ago

Iowa

Teacher departures leave schools scrambling for substitutes

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Many teachers are choosing not to return to the classroom because of the coronavirus threat, and schools around the U.S. are scrambling to find replacements.

Latest News

National

Winds a worry as death toll reaches 33 from West Coast fires

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Nearly all of the dozens of people reported missing after a devastating blaze in southern Oregon have been accounted for, authorities said, as crews continued to battle wildfires that have killed at least 33 victims from California to Washington state.

National

GRAPHIC: Gunman sought after California deputies shot in patrol car

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Investigators were searching for a suspect after officials say two Los Angeles County sheriff's deputies were shot in their patrol car at a Metro rail station in what appeared to be an ambush.

National

Perfume brand says cutting Black actor from ad was misstep

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
British perfume brand Jo Malone has apologized to Black actor John Boyega of “Star Wars” fame after cutting him out of the Chinese version of a cologne commercial he helped create.

National

Groups turn to hotels to shelter fire evacuees amid virus

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Relief groups facing the threat of the coronavirus are taking a different approach to sheltering people who have fled West Coast wildfires.

National

GRAPHIC: Two California deputies shot in ambush

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
Manhunt underway after police say a man shot two Los Angeles County sheriff's deputies, critically injuring them.