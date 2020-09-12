Theatres pivot to online shows as fall season starts

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - Riverside Theatre in Iowa City opened its fall season Friday night with an prerecorded production. Producing Artistic Director Adam Knight says he didn’t ever expect to have to create theater during a pandemic, saying “We’re all worried right now in the arts. It’s a terrifying time to be producing theater, to be in any business really.” Despite challenges, Riverside Theatre is still producing a full season- completely online.

Knight says not being live does offer a unique opportunity for some shows. Their first show, Buyer and Cellar, was filmed in locations across Iowa City instead of on a singular stage. However, Knight says it’s not an easy transition to move from the stage to the screen. ““The challenge is trying to build that connection. With film and TV there’s a distance. And the distance works for that medium, but theater wants to be present. It wants to be of this moment.” says Knight. You can find more information about their season here.

Theatre Cedar Rapids is launching its fall season in two weeks, starting with an online cabaret called Dear Broadway. Executive Director Katie Hallman says the changes they’ve made to pivot to an online season have opened doors for future productions. She says the pandemic has also impacted the types of shows they’re putting on. Looking ahead, instead of the large-scale musicals TCR is known for, audiences will see smaller, more focused productions like concerts, cabarets and one-man plays. Hallman says shifting to online performances has given them a chance to expand their audience as well, saying “This is a chance for theatres all over the country to start imagining how our industry might expand into virtual offerings and what that means for accessibility for our audience.” You can find more information about their season here.

The Giving Tree Theatre in Marion came back with live performances a few months ago, but had to take a break when the derecho hit. Friday night, the Giving Tree re-opened to a sold-out live play. In order to insure safety, many seats are blocked off and audience members are served any food or drink in their seats. The owners, Jamie and Andrea Henley, say it’s important to them to give audiences a space to see live theater. “And when everyone’s doing online, we had a big discussion of can we do this safely, so if people are ready to perform in person and you’re ready to see it in person you can,” says Andrea Henley. You can find more information about their upcoming shows here.

