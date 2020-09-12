Advertisement

Theatres pivot to online shows as fall season starts

Theatres pivot to online shows as fall season starts
Theatres pivot to online shows as fall season starts
By Becky Phelps
Published: Sep. 12, 2020 at 4:29 PM CDT|Updated: 20 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - Riverside Theatre in Iowa City opened its fall season Friday night with an prerecorded production. Producing Artistic Director Adam Knight says he didn’t ever expect to have to create theater during a pandemic, saying “We’re all worried right now in the arts. It’s a terrifying time to be producing theater, to be in any business really.” Despite challenges, Riverside Theatre is still producing a full season- completely online.

Knight says not being live does offer a unique opportunity for some shows. Their first show, Buyer and Cellar, was filmed in locations across Iowa City instead of on a singular stage. However, Knight says it’s not an easy transition to move from the stage to the screen. ““The challenge is trying to build that connection. With film and TV there’s a distance. And the distance works for that medium, but theater wants to be present. It wants to be of this moment.” says Knight. You can find more information about their season here.

Theatre Cedar Rapids is launching its fall season in two weeks, starting with an online cabaret called Dear Broadway. Executive Director Katie Hallman says the changes they’ve made to pivot to an online season have opened doors for future productions. She says the pandemic has also impacted the types of shows they’re putting on. Looking ahead, instead of the large-scale musicals TCR is known for, audiences will see smaller, more focused productions like concerts, cabarets and one-man plays. Hallman says shifting to online performances has given them a chance to expand their audience as well, saying “This is a chance for theatres all over the country to start imagining how our industry might expand into virtual offerings and what that means for accessibility for our audience.” You can find more information about their season here.

The Giving Tree Theatre in Marion came back with live performances a few months ago, but had to take a break when the derecho hit. Friday night, the Giving Tree re-opened to a sold-out live play. In order to insure safety, many seats are blocked off and audience members are served any food or drink in their seats. The owners, Jamie and Andrea Henley, say it’s important to them to give audiences a space to see live theater. “And when everyone’s doing online, we had a big discussion of can we do this safely, so if people are ready to perform in person and you’re ready to see it in person you can,” says Andrea Henley. You can find more information about their upcoming shows here.

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Iowa

Donald Trump Jr. coming to western Iowa

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By KCRG Staff
Donald Trump Jr. will Host ‘Make America Great Again!’ events in Iowa, Wisconsin, Michigan, Pennsylvania, and Georgia.

News

1,030 Covid cases, 9 deaths reported in Iowa Saturday

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Phil Reed
1,030 Covid cases, 9 deaths reported in Iowa Saturday

News

Free pet food for storm victims goes quickly

Updated: 3 hours ago
A free pet food giveaway was met with an overwhelming response Saturday at Cedar Rapids Animal Care and Control. In just about 45 minutes, three pallets of pet food were handed out to derecho victims.

News

Juveniles Apprehended After Shots Fired Incident and Pursuit in Stolen Vehicle

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By KCRG News Staff
Cedar Rapids police arrested multiple teenagers after responding to a shots fired incident and being lead on a pursuit involving a stolen vehicle.

News

Cedar Rapids police looking for people involved in shooting

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By KCRG News Staff
Cedar Rapids Police are looking for those responsible for a shooting which hurt a man.

Latest News

News

Making lasagna in one pan

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By KCRG Staff
There are many recipes out there for a popular meal, lasagna, but with this recipe, you can make the entire dish in just one pan.

News

Making lasagna in one pan

Updated: 14 hours ago
Fareway Dietitian Whitney Hemmer shares a recipe that calls for making lasagna in just one pan.

News

Theatres pivot to online shows as fall season starts

Updated: 21 hours ago

Iowa

Fundraising efforts underway to rename Dubuque airport terminal after local Tuskegee Airman

Updated: Sep. 11, 2020 at 7:06 PM CDT
|
By Fernando Garcia-Franceschini
A group in Dubuque has put together a fundraiser to build a monument that honors Captain Robert L. Martin at the Dubuque Regional Airport.

Iowa

Dubuque Community School District overcoming challenges as school year kicks off

Updated: Sep. 11, 2020 at 7:01 PM CDT
|
By Fernando Garcia-Franceschini
Dubuque Schools superintendent Stan Rheingans said they are still adjusting to online classes, particularly issues with connectivity and technology.