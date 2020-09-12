Advertisement

Scattered showers this evening, then drying out

By Jan Ryherd
Published: Sep. 12, 2020 at 6:48 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - We’ll see one last shot at some scattered showers this evening across eastern Iowa as a disturbance moves through the region. Any rain is expected to stay fairly light. Most areas should be rain-free by shortly after midnight and then we’ll finally begin drying out again as we head into Sunday with a long dry stretch expected into the workweek.

Highs Sunday warm into the low to mid-70s across the area with cloud cover decreasing throughout the day.

Look for a slight bump in temperatures into the early part of the workweek with highs returning to the upper 70s under a mostly sunny sky on Monday. Some could make it back into the low 80s by Tuesday and Wednesday with sunshine and a light southerly breeze helping to usher some warmth back into our region.

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Weather

First Alert Forecast

Updated: 1 hour ago
One last batch of showers this evening, and then drier weather for Sunday.

Forecast

Scattered rain through the day, but some dry time

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Kalie Pluchel
Scattered rain continues to stay possible through the morning, then we should see some breaks this afternoon and the clouds could break away for a bit of sunshine. More scattered rain is possible later this evening and through the overnight hours. Rain should stay fairly light.

Forecast

First Alert Forecast

Updated: 14 hours ago
Scattered rain continues this morning, a brief break this afternoon, before our last round of rain tonight.

Forecast

Moderate to heavy rain could lead to flash flooding tonight

Updated: Sep. 11, 2020 at 2:06 PM CDT
|
By Kalie Pluchel
Rain will continue to move through eastern Iowa through the evening and overnight hours tonight. We may see some breaks, but areas will most likely still see some drizzle or fog with overcast skies.

Latest News

Forecast

First Alert Forecast

Updated: Sep. 11, 2020 at 2:05 PM CDT
Rain continues through the evening and heavy downpours could cause flash flooding.

Forecast

Heavy rain likely today through tonight

Updated: Sep. 11, 2020 at 4:42 AM CDT
|
By Kaj O'Mara
Plan on another rainy day with highs into the 60s.

Forecast

First Alert Forecast

Updated: Sep. 11, 2020 at 4:39 AM CDT
Plan on another wet day with highs into the 60s.

Forecast

Rainfall remains with us through Saturday morning

Updated: Sep. 10, 2020 at 4:40 PM CDT
|
By Joe Winters
Rainfall remains with us through Saturday morning.

Forecast

First Alert Forecast

Updated: Sep. 10, 2020 at 1:36 PM CDT

Forecast

Cool temperatures & rain continue

Updated: Sep. 10, 2020 at 12:15 PM CDT
|
By Kalie Pluchel
Rainy conditions will continue through the beginning of the weekend, and thick cloud cover may stick with us through the end of the weekend. Areas could see up to a half of an inch of rain throughout the day, with isolated places may see more.