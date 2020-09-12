Scattered showers this evening, then drying out

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - We’ll see one last shot at some scattered showers this evening across eastern Iowa as a disturbance moves through the region. Any rain is expected to stay fairly light. Most areas should be rain-free by shortly after midnight and then we’ll finally begin drying out again as we head into Sunday with a long dry stretch expected into the workweek.

Highs Sunday warm into the low to mid-70s across the area with cloud cover decreasing throughout the day.

Look for a slight bump in temperatures into the early part of the workweek with highs returning to the upper 70s under a mostly sunny sky on Monday. Some could make it back into the low 80s by Tuesday and Wednesday with sunshine and a light southerly breeze helping to usher some warmth back into our region.

