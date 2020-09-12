Advertisement

Scattered rain through the day, but some dry time

By Kalie Pluchel
Published: Sep. 12, 2020 at 5:46 AM CDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Scattered rain continues to stay possible through the morning, then we should see some breaks this afternoon and the clouds could break away for a bit of sunshine. Areas that are not seeing rain this morning could see drizzle and/or foggy conditions through the morning.

More scattered rain is possible later this evening and through the overnight hours. Rain should stay fairly light. That will push out very early Sunday morning and then we will have a dry stretch of weather through next week. Highs this weekend will be in the low to mid-70s with some areas to the north in the 60s on Saturday.

We will have a warming trend next week with highs in the upper 70s Monday and Tuesday. A southerly wind will allow temperatures to be above average on Wednesday in the low 80s and then we are back down to normal in the mid-70s.

