CENTER POINT, Iowa (KCRG) - The Mount Vernon Mustangs defeated the CPU Stormin’ Pointers 22-8 on Friday night to improve their record on the season to 3-0. With the loss, CPU drops to 0-3.

Mount Vernon will face off with Vinton-Shellsburg while CPU hopes to bounce back against Union.

