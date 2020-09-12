Making lasagna in one pan

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - There are many recipes out there for a popular meal, lasagna, but with this recipe, you can make the entire dish in just one pan.

Skillet Lasagna

Makes 6 servings

Total time: 35 minutes

Ingredients

1 pound ground beef

1 (24 ounce) jar pasta sauce

1½ cups water

6 uncooked lasagna noodles, broken into 1-inch pieces

¾ cup part-skim ricotta cheese

4 ounces shredded mozzarella cheese, divided

¼ cup grated parmesan cheese, divided

Directions

In a skillet with high sides, sauté ground beef over medium-high heat. Season with salt and pepper and cook for 5–8 minutes, crumbling often (the ground beef will continue to cook through with the sauce). Pour off any drippings, if needed.

Stir in the sauce, water, and noodles. Heat to a boil then reduce heat to low. Cover and cook for 15 minutes or until the noodles are tender, stirring often so the noodles don’t stick to the pan. Stir in ricotta cheese, half of the mozzarella, and half of the parmesan cheese. Cook, uncovered, for 5 minutes, stirring occasionally until cheese is melted. Sprinkle with the remaining cheese and remove the skillet from heat. Let lasagna rest for 5 minutes. Garnish with basil or parsley, if desired.

Nutrition information per serving (using 90% ground beef): 342 calories; 13 g fat; 5.4 g saturated fat; 68 mg cholesterol; 792 mg sodium; 25 g carbohydrate; 3 g fiber; 6.67 g sugar; 29 g protein

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.