Juveniles Apprehended After Shots Fired Incident and Pursuit in Stolen Vehicle

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Cedar Rapids police arrested multiple teenagers after responding to a shots fired incident and being lead on a pursuit involving a stolen vehicle.

It happened on Friday around 9:30 p.m. Police officers were dispatched to a report of shots fired in the 1100 block of 11th Street NW. Officers arrived on scene and found damage to a garage and shell casings in the area.

Another police officer responding to the shots fired incident located a suspect vehicle traveling westbound in the 1300 block of F Avenue NW. The officer attempted to initiate a traffic stop, but the suspect vehicle fled. The pursuit ended in the area of Sharon Lane and Broadmore Road NW.

Police say there were believed to be four teenagers in the vehicle, including two 15-year old females, a 14-year old male, and a 17-year old male. Three of the four juveniles were taken into custody. There is an ongoing investigation and charges are pending.

The vehicle involved in the pursuit was a 2017 Jeep Grand Cherokee and it was determined to have been reported stolen through the Cedar Falls Police Department.

Due to state juvenile confidentiality laws, the identities of the juveniles involved in this incident cannot be released at this time.

No injuries were reported with the shots fired incident.

