Fundraising efforts underway to rename Dubuque airport terminal after local Tuskegee Airman

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - A group in Dubuque is continuing its efforts to honor Tuskegee Airman Captain Robert L. Martin by naming the local airport’s terminal after him.

In July, the Dubuque airport commission unanimously approved naming the terminal at the airport after Captain Martin, but the airport cannot put any money into creating monuments or plaques.

Instead, this group is putting together a fundraiser.

Dawnelle Gordon, who started this whole movement, said she got together with many members of Captain Martin’s family to create a fundraising sub-committee.

As of Friday, they had raised over $12 thousand, but the goal is to raise at least $80 thousand.

Gordon said reaching that goal is challenging, especially now.

“It is terrifying at this point trying to raise that kind of money during a global pandemic, difficult economic times, and to request money for monuments when people are suffering, but I have to keep in mind the impact on so many lives that I think this will have,” she said.

Gordon mentioned her passion for this project comes from honoring those who have served.

“There has been other veterans of color, Black, Indigenous, People of Color, that have not been properly recognized outside of a uniform for their service and we need to do that we need to honor all people that have served our country,” she said.

She explained the money will go into hiring an architect to design a monument honoring Captain Martin at the entrance of the airport. The team will also like to put together an Aviation Hall of Fame inside.

Anyone interested in donating can do so on Gofundme: gf.me/u/ydrcs2 or at:

Captain Robert L. Martin Memorial fund

c/o Dubuque branch of the NAACP

P.O. Box 1012

Dubuque, IA 52004

