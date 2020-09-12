Free pet food for storm victims goes quickly

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -

A free pet food giveaway was met with a lot of demand Saturday at Cedar Rapids Animal Care and Control. In just about 45 minutes, three pallets of pet food were handed out. The pet food pantry was aimed to help families in need impacted by the August 10th derecho.

The giveaway was scheduled to continue through Sunday, but after running out of food, that portion of the event is now canceled. One volunteer said cars lined-up out the parking lot before the pantry opened.

“You don’t think of the animals. Some people might have one dog or three dogs and you might need to take time off of work to fix your house and then you don’t have money. So this just kind of help and puts a cushion on people who might need little boost,” Michelle Tim, Cedar Rapids Animal Control Officer said.

Timm said Animal Care and Control is exploring other ways they can help pets and their owners in the near future. The pet food was donated by PetSmart.

